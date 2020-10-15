Eau Claire Health Dept. does away with health order, opts for ‘health expectations’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is at least temporarily doing away with its public health order and instead releasing a document of what the health department calls "public health expectations."

That's because those rules can no longer be enforced with citations after a vote on the highly-contested contagious disease ordinance was postponed by the city council earlier this week.

According to Health Director Lieske Giese, Eau Claire city attorneys have decided that there is not a clear city code to allow the health department to give citations without that contagious disease ordinance in place.

Giese said the department is currently looking into legal options for both current and future enforcement.

"The state mandates are still enforceable," Giese said."We do have board of health regulation that is adopted by the county that does include some level of citation authority, and we're working through that."

Giese adds the expectations being put forward in that new document are not much different than the previous order -- except now the department encourages gatherings under 25.