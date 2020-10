LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Fire crews in the Lake Hallie area are busy putting out a fire at a bar just off of Business 53.

The fire is at Redzone Sports Bar. That is located at 2055 N. Prairie View Road.

As of 5:40 p.m., a News 18 videographer on scene says the fire appears to be pretty much out.

N. Prairie View Road is closed.