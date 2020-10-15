China tracks US Navy ship’s passage through Taiwan Strait

BEIJING (AP) — China says it tracked a U.S. Navy warship as it passed through the Taiwan Strait and has its forces in the area on high alert. A spokesperson for its Eastern Theater Command says air and sea forces were mobilized Wednesday to monitor the USS Barry, a guided missile destroyer. He says the U.S. is sending “the wrong signal” to proponents of formal independence on Taiwan, a pro-U.S. self-governing democracy that China claims as its own territory. Although the Taiwan Strait is a public waterway, China is extremely sensitive to all U.S. military moves in its periphery amid heightened tensions over Taiwan, the South China Sea, trade disputes and other issues.