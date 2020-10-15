Chance to see flakes both Friday and Saturday

Temperatures were below average by nearly 10 degrees Thursday afternoon, and even colder air is on the way, especially in terms of low temperatures. They will be near or below freezing each night for the foreseeable future.

Buffalo and Trempealeau counties are the only spots that haven't received widespread hard freezes, especially in the south and southwest sections of the counties near the Mississippi River Valley. That's why those areas have a Freeze Warning and the rest of Western Wisconsin does not.

With the colder air, any precipitation chances especially near sunrise could contain a mixture of flakes. Snow flakes can fall when temperatures are near or below 40, but are more common when temps are near or below freezing for obvious reasons.

As this colder air has begun to move in, we've had a lot of wind over the past couple days. That has produced wind chills of five to ten degrees below the air temperature. The strongest wind gusts occurred last night and topped out near 40 mph. The breeze will settle down a bit tonight as temps drop to around 30.

A weak impulse in the atmosphere brings a small chance for isolated flurries, but a bit better chance arrives midday through tomorrow afternoon. With temps around that time in the low to mid 40s, the most likely precip type is light rain, but some sleet or snowflakes could mix in. No accumulation is expected with this round.

A warm front approaches late Friday night into Saturday morning, and this brings a better chance for some light snow ahead of that warm front. Best chances are in the morning with precip changing over to a mix or rain before ending by early afternoon.

With this round, a few spots may see some very minor accumulations of less than 1/4" snow mainly on grassy surfaces. Anything that does accumulate will melt fast as temps on the warm side of that front by Saturday afternoon will reach the mid 50s.

So, there's a small chance for our first flakes and first accumulating snow, defined as at least 0.1" (1/10" or one-tenth of an inch). The first trace is very hard to track, since it requires a human weather spotter 24/7 in the late fall and through the winter. Eau Claire hasn't had this for very long, so the measurable snow is a much better way to track it. If we do end up getting any accumulations on grassy surfaces or especially the official NWS Eau Claire snow board located at the WQOW studio, then it would be an earlier than average first snow though not a record. The record first snowfall of the year was October 4, 2014 and the average first measurable snow is November 9.

There is only slight chances for precip Sunday and Monday, and generally this period should be quiet spare a few isolated raindrops or flurries. Better chances for rain and/or snow return Monday night into Tuesday and again later next week after a break Wednesday. That break could, again, see a few isolated showers of rain but should generally be quiet.

Throughout the next 7 days highs will at best be in the low to mid 50s but most days will be in the low to mid 40s. Lows will range from the low 20s to the low 30s.