Brisk, breezy & snow flakey?

The tables have turned now from our 10-day streak above average. Now, we'll be counting how many days in a row temperatures will be below average. And of course, with temperatures getting colder, our precipitation can change.

It starts Thursday with wind chills falling into the 20's in the morning. Air temperatures start in the upper 30's before they rebound into the mid 40's Thursday afternoon. Even so, wind chills will remain in the 30's due to strong northwesterly flow.

Winds will again be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will be upwards of 30+ mph in the afternoon, making for another blustery day. Multiple waves will pass into the region through Sunday which means we won't get a break from the winds until the start of next week.

Okay, so here's the deal. You saw the word snow. You're not sure you're ready for it yet, but that's okay. Here's how it will line up.

A very weak wave will move across Minnesota late Thursday. It will produce very light rainfall as it continues to develop and move into the Twin Cities overnight. As it crosses into Wisconsin early Friday, temperatures will fall cold enough to support rain turning over to snow.

The ground is too warm for any accumulation to last. Grassy surfaces could maintain a little snow until temperatures warm above freezing, which they will after sunrise early Friday. So we have a chance to see our first flakes, but by no means is this going to be a 'big snow' event. It looks likes the snowfall won't even be measurable snow.

Better chances for places across the valley to see measurable snow will be with the system that comes in Saturday. The northern, colder sector of the incoming clipper looks like it will drop measurable snow, but Eau Claire will be too warm to see any of that. We will more likely see a rain/sleet/snow mix, but we'll continue to track these trends through Friday.