Brazil leader’s ally quits amid underwear cash reports

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian lawmaker has stepped down from his position representing President Jair Bolsonaro’s government in the senate after reports that police searching his house found cash in his underwear as part of an investigation into stolen COVID-19 funds. Federal police targeted Roraima state’s Sen. Chico Rodrigues as part of a probe by the comptroller general’s office into the alleged misappropriation of 20 million reais ($3.5 million). Brazil’s Communications Ministry said in a statement Thursday that Rodrigues resigned as deputy leader of Bolsonaro’s government in the Senate. Major local newspapers report police found thousands of dollars at his home, some of that in his underwear.