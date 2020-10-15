Black skeptics uplift their community through social justice

Darrin Johnson would like nothing better than to rid the Black community of organized religion. The way Johnson sees it, Black people “don’t need outside beliefs or higher powers.” Black nonbelievers like Johnson have for years been working to redefine what it means to be atheist, a word too often linked to white spaces mostly concerned with creationism and the separation of church and state. That can make Johnson and other Black nonbelievers feel out of place. About 80% of Black Americans identify as Christian and the church has played a key role in Black life since the Civil War.