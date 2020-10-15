Barron, Rice Lake, Hudson earn top soccer playoff seeds

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released seedings and pairings Thursday for the 2020 Boys Soccer Tournament.

Regional play begins next Tuesday.

Hudson earned a top seed in Division 1, Sectional 1. The Raiders will play the winner of Chippewa Falls vs Onalaska in a second-round match on Saturday, October 24.

River Falls, which earned a #2 seed, will play either Menomonie or New Richmond.

View the Division 1 bracket here

In Division 2, Rice Lake earned a top sectional seed and a bye.

View the Division 2 bracket here

In Division 3, Barron earned a top sectional seed.

View the Division 3 bracket here

The state tournament is scheduled for November 5-7.