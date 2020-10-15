Appeals court again sets new hearing in McGahn subpoena case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The full federal appeals court in Washington, DC, says it will again take up the House of Representatives’ bid to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear before Congress. But arguments won’t be held until late February and the issue is whether the House has authority under the Constitution or federal law to ask courts to enforce a subpoena against an executive branch official. It’s not clear whether the House next year would even still want to hear from McGahn. His testimony has been sought as part of the House’s investigation of potential obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump during special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.