 Skip to Content

2nd COVID-19 death reported in Chippewa County

New
3:54 pm CoronavirusLocal NewsTop Stories
coronavirus deaths

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A second Chippewa County resident has died from COVID-19 in just the past week.

It was on Monday when the county reported its first COVID-19 death.

Chippewa County Public Health does not provide additional details about the person who died, including age range and underlying health conditions.

Health Director Angie Weideman said that is because they fear people will see a lot of underlying health conditions and older ages and let their guards down.

A total of 1,553 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

Related Articles

Skip to content