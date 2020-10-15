2nd COVID-19 death reported in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A second Chippewa County resident has died from COVID-19 in just the past week.

It was on Monday when the county reported its first COVID-19 death.

Chippewa County Public Health does not provide additional details about the person who died, including age range and underlying health conditions.

Health Director Angie Weideman said that is because they fear people will see a lot of underlying health conditions and older ages and let their guards down.

A total of 1,553 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19.