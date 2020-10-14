You Ask, We Answer: Is the city doing anything to improve visibility of the MacArthur & State roundabout?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tonight's "You Ask, We Answer" comes from a viewer who asked about the roundabout at MacArthur Avenue and State Street, that they say drivers often go right through instead of around. They wanted to know if the city knows about this, and what are they doing to fix it?

Deputy City Engineer Leah Ness said the city received a lot of feedback about people missing the roundabout, so they painted the side of the island with white stripes to make it stand out.



Ness added the island can actually be driven on by large trucks who need more room to turn, which is why they haven't added shrubbery to make it more visible.



Because they continue to hear concerns, Ness said the city will take some additional steps to make sure drivers see it.

"As a passenger car, you should be circulating around the intersection and around the central island," Ness said. "To help make that more visible we're going to add a yellow stripe around the central island as weather permits."

State Street's roundabouts were added to ease the flow of traffic last year.



