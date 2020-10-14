WXOW News Producer

WXOW News 19 is looking for a competitive and talented news producer to join our team.

The ideal candidate is someone who values accuracy and creativity. Someone who can write and craft a newscast that will captivate our viewers. You'll gain valuable experience not only in broadcast television, but also best practices for web and social media.

You'll need a two-year degree, at a minimum, experience and knowledge in broadcast journalism, and a clean driving record. Experience shooting and editing video and experience with Avid and iNews is a bonus. If you're willing to work hard and learn fast, this job is the perfect entry level position.

To apply, fill out an application on our website and send with your resume and a cover letter to:

Sean Dwyer, News Director

sdwyer@wxow.com

News 19 WXOW TV

3705 CTH 25

La Crescent, MN 55947

WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V