White woman charged in racist NYC run-in made a 2nd 911 call

NEW YORK (AP) — The white woman charged with filing a false police report for calling 911 during a videotaped dispute with a Black man in New York’s Central Park in May could resolve the case by participating in a program to educate her and the community “on the harm caused by such actions.” That’s according to a prosecutor who spoke Wednesday at Cooper’s arraignment. Cooper appeared by video but did not enter a plea to the misdemeanor charge. The case, on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, was adjourned until Nov. 17 to allow prosecutors and her lawyer to work on the possible resolution. Cooper made two 911 calls about the incident, prosecutors said. In a previously unreported call, prosecutors said she falsely alleged the man had “tried to assault her.”