Weekly state high school football rankings
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 14, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Lakeville South (2)
|(1-0)
|47
|2. Eden Prairie (2)
|(1-0)
|40
|3. Prior Lake (1)
|(1-0)
|37
|4. Lakeville North
|(1-0)
|32
|5. Woodbury
|(1-0)
|24
|6. St. Michael-Albertville
|(1-0)
|23
|(tie) Blaine
|(1-0)
|23
|8. Champlin Park
|(1-0)
|22
|9. Maple Grove
|(1-0)
|14
|10. Wayzata
|(0-1)
|3
|(tie) East Ridge
|(1-0)
|3
|(tie) Farmington
|(1-0)
|3
Others receiving votes: Stillwater 2, Shakopee 1, Rosemount 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Chaska (4)
|(1-0)
|48
|2. St. Thomas Academy (1)
|(1-0)
|46
|3. Rogers
|(1-0)
|33
|4. Owatonna
|(1-0)
|26
|5. Mankato West
|(1-0)
|22
|6. Moorhead
|(1-0)
|20
|7. Andover
|(1-0)
|15
|8. Robbinsdale Cooper
|(1-0)
|14
|9. Chanhassen
|(1-0)
|13
|10. Robbinsdale Armstrong
|(0-0)
|7
Others receiving votes: Alexandria 6, Irondale 6, Mahtomedi 6, Elk River 5, Rochester Century 4, Tartan 2, Rochester Mayo 1, Monticello 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Hutchinson (4)
|(1-0)
|49
|2. Marshall
|(1-0)
|35
|3. Fridley
|(1-0)
|29
|4. Becker
|(1-0)
|28
|5. Rocori (1)
|(1-0)
|26
|6. Orono
|(1-0)
|23
|(tie) Detroit Lakes
|(1-0)
|23
|8. Byron
|(1-0)
|13
|(tie) South St. Paul
|(1-0)
|13
|10. Willmar
|(1-0)
|12
Others receiving votes: Winona 8, Simley 5, Jordan 5, Hill-Murray 4, Grand Rapids 1, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Waseca (1)
|(1-0)
|32
|2. Annandale (1)
|(1-0)
|26
|3. Cannon Falls
|(2-0)
|25
|(tie) Rochester Lourdes (1)
|(1-0)
|25
|5. Albany
|(1-0)
|24
|6. Dassel-Cokato
|(1-0)
|21
|(tie) Pierz (1)
|(1-0)
|21
|8. Luverne
|(1-0)
|20
|(tie) Stewartville
|(1-0)
|20
|10. New London-Spicer (1)
|(1-0)
|13
Others receiving votes: Perham 11, Mora 8, Aitkin 7, Foley 4, Litchfield 4, Proctor 4, St. Croix Lutheran 4, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2, Esko 2, Fairmont 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Caledonia (2)
|(1-0)
|29
|2. Minneapolis North (1)
|(1-0)
|27
|3. Redwood Valley
|(1-0)
|18
|4. Blue Earth Area
|(1-0)
|16
|5. Moose Lake Willow River
|(1-0)
|10
|6. West Central Ashby
|(1-0)
|9
|7. Crosby-Ironton
|(1-0
|8
|(tie) Barnesville
|(1-0)
|8
|9. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
|(1-0)
|7
|(tie) Chatfield
|(1-0)
|7
|(tie) Paynesville
|(1-0)
|7
Others receiving votes: Holdingford 6, Frazee 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 2, Maple River 2, Kimball 1.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Blooming Prairie (2)
|(1-0)
|28
|2. Mahnomen-Waubun
|(1-0)
|25
|3. Minneota
|(1-0)
|24
|4. Dawson-Boyd (1)
|(1-0)
|20
|5. Mayer Lutheran
|(1-0)
|13
|(tie) Browerville
|(1-0)
|13
|7. Underwood
|(1-0)
|10
|8. New Ulm Cathedral
|(1-0)
|7
|(tie) Wabasso
|(1-0)
|7
|10. Wabasha-Kellogg
|(0-0)
|6
Others receiving votes: Murray County Central 5, Goodhue 3, BOLD 2, Breckenridge 1, Deer River 1.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Hills-Beaver Creek (1)
|(1-0)
|18
|2. Mountain Iron-Buhl
|(1-0)
|13
|3. Win-E-Mac
|(1-0)
|12
|(tie) Nicollet
|(1-0)
|12
|5. Stephen-Argyle
|(1-0)
|11
|6. Grand Meadow (1)
|(1-0)
|10
|7. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley
|(1-0)
|7
|(tie) Cromwell
|(1-0)
|7
|(tie) South Ridge
|(1-0)
|7
|10. Fertile-Beltrami
|(1-0)
|6
Others receiving votes: LeRoy-Ostrander 5, Renville County West 2.