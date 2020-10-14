Weekly state high school football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 14, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A School Total Points 1. Lakeville South (2) (1-0) 47 2. Eden Prairie (2) (1-0) 40 3. Prior Lake (1) (1-0) 37 4. Lakeville North (1-0) 32 5. Woodbury (1-0) 24 6. St. Michael-Albertville (1-0) 23 (tie) Blaine (1-0) 23 8. Champlin Park (1-0) 22 9. Maple Grove (1-0) 14 10. Wayzata (0-1) 3 (tie) East Ridge (1-0) 3 (tie) Farmington (1-0) 3

Others receiving votes: Stillwater 2, Shakopee 1, Rosemount 1.

Class 5A School Total Points 1. Chaska (4) (1-0) 48 2. St. Thomas Academy (1) (1-0) 46 3. Rogers (1-0) 33 4. Owatonna (1-0) 26 5. Mankato West (1-0) 22 6. Moorhead (1-0) 20 7. Andover (1-0) 15 8. Robbinsdale Cooper (1-0) 14 9. Chanhassen (1-0) 13 10. Robbinsdale Armstrong (0-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Alexandria 6, Irondale 6, Mahtomedi 6, Elk River 5, Rochester Century 4, Tartan 2, Rochester Mayo 1, Monticello 1.

Class 4A School Total Points 1. Hutchinson (4) (1-0) 49 2. Marshall (1-0) 35 3. Fridley (1-0) 29 4. Becker (1-0) 28 5. Rocori (1) (1-0) 26 6. Orono (1-0) 23 (tie) Detroit Lakes (1-0) 23 8. Byron (1-0) 13 (tie) South St. Paul (1-0) 13 10. Willmar (1-0) 12

Others receiving votes: Winona 8, Simley 5, Jordan 5, Hill-Murray 4, Grand Rapids 1, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1.

Class 3A School Total Points 1. Waseca (1) (1-0) 32 2. Annandale (1) (1-0) 26 3. Cannon Falls (2-0) 25 (tie) Rochester Lourdes (1) (1-0) 25 5. Albany (1-0) 24 6. Dassel-Cokato (1-0) 21 (tie) Pierz (1) (1-0) 21 8. Luverne (1-0) 20 (tie) Stewartville (1-0) 20 10. New London-Spicer (1) (1-0) 13

Others receiving votes: Perham 11, Mora 8, Aitkin 7, Foley 4, Litchfield 4, Proctor 4, St. Croix Lutheran 4, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2, Esko 2, Fairmont 2.

Class 2A School Total Points 1. Caledonia (2) (1-0) 29 2. Minneapolis North (1) (1-0) 27 3. Redwood Valley (1-0) 18 4. Blue Earth Area (1-0) 16 5. Moose Lake Willow River (1-0) 10 6. West Central Ashby (1-0) 9 7. Crosby-Ironton (1-0 8 (tie) Barnesville (1-0) 8 9. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (1-0) 7 (tie) Chatfield (1-0) 7 (tie) Paynesville (1-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Holdingford 6, Frazee 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 2, Maple River 2, Kimball 1.

Class A School Total Points 1. Blooming Prairie (2) (1-0) 28 2. Mahnomen-Waubun (1-0) 25 3. Minneota (1-0) 24 4. Dawson-Boyd (1) (1-0) 20 5. Mayer Lutheran (1-0) 13 (tie) Browerville (1-0) 13 7. Underwood (1-0) 10 8. New Ulm Cathedral (1-0) 7 (tie) Wabasso (1-0) 7 10. Wabasha-Kellogg (0-0) 6

Others receiving votes: Murray County Central 5, Goodhue 3, BOLD 2, Breckenridge 1, Deer River 1.

Class 9-MAN School Total Points 1. Hills-Beaver Creek (1) (1-0) 18 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0) 13 3. Win-E-Mac (1-0) 12 (tie) Nicollet (1-0) 12 5. Stephen-Argyle (1-0) 11 6. Grand Meadow (1) (1-0) 10 7. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (1-0) 7 (tie) Cromwell (1-0) 7 (tie) South Ridge (1-0) 7 10. Fertile-Beltrami (1-0) 6

Others receiving votes: LeRoy-Ostrander 5, Renville County West 2.