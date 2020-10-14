Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Champlin Park def. Blaine, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17
Coon Rapids def. Osseo, 25-18, 25-8, 25-19
DeLaSalle def. Columbia Heights, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13
Delano def. Jordan, 25-21, 26-24, 25-19
East Ridge def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-16, 25-13, 25-8
Eden Prairie def. Edina, 25-18, 25-19, 25-9
Maple Grove def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12
Math and Science Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16
Minnehaha Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
St. Croix Lutheran def. Fridley, 25-6, 25-18, 25-12
St. Paul Johnson def. St. Paul Harding, 25-16, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21
Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. West Central, 25-15, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11
White Bear Lake def. Irondale, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com