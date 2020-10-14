Wednesday’s Scores

 Skip to Content

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Champlin Park def. Blaine, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17

Coon Rapids def. Osseo, 25-18, 25-8, 25-19

DeLaSalle def. Columbia Heights, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13

Delano def. Jordan, 25-21, 26-24, 25-19

East Ridge def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-16, 25-13, 25-8

Eden Prairie def. Edina, 25-18, 25-19, 25-9

Maple Grove def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

Math and Science Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16

Minnehaha Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

St. Croix Lutheran def. Fridley, 25-6, 25-18, 25-12

St. Paul Johnson def. St. Paul Harding, 25-16, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21

Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. West Central, 25-15, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11

White Bear Lake def. Irondale, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

