US wholesale prices up 0.4% in September as food costs surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices jumped 0.4% in September as food costs rose by the largest amount since May. The Labor Department said Wednesday that the September increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, followed a 0.3% rise in August and a 0.6% surge in July which had been the biggest monthly gain since late 2018. The 0.4% September rise was bigger than economists had been expecting and reflected a 1.2% increase in food costs, the sharpest rise since a 5.6% spike in May as coronavirus-related shutdowns at food processing plants triggered shortages. For September energy prices fell for a second month, dropping 0.3% after a 0.1% dip in August.