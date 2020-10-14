US regulators approve 1st treatment for Ebola

U.S. regulators have approved the first drug for treating Ebola. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Regeneron’s drug for both adults and children. In a major study in Africa, the drug dramatically increased survival, compared to three other treatments. The test was ended ahead of schedule last year because the Regeneron drug clearly worked better than the others. The drug is a combination of antibodies that work by killing the virus. The U.S. will buy thousands of doses for the Strategic National Stockpile.