UPDATE: Gov. Evers plans to challenge Judge’s ruling blocking his order limiting public gatherings

UPDATE 5:20 p.m. (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers says he plans to challenge a Judge's decision to block his emergency order that restricted the number of people inside public places.

In a video message, Evers said the ruling was "dangerous" and that he intends to challenge the decision that temporarily blocks Emergency Order #3, limiting all public indoor gatherings to 25% of the room or building’s capacity.

"We are at a critical point in the battle against this virus and just because some folks out there want to see full bars and full hospitals doesn’t mean we have to listen," said Evers. "If we want to get back to enjoying our favorite bars and restaurants and events, then we need to stay home."

This ruling is alarming health professionals because it comes as Wisconsin continues to break records for the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

"We are in a crisis and mass gatherings are not helpful in stopping the spread of the virus," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

"Order or no order, I strongly encourage people in the state to avoid mass gatherings and wear your mask."