Trump, Biden to hold competing town halls

(CNN) - President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will hold competing town halls Thursday night after the cancelation of the second presidential debate.

Trump's event with NBC News is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT in Miami.

It will compete with an ABC town hall featuring Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump and Biden were originally scheduled to participate in the second presidential debate Thursday night.

However, Trump objected to the virtual format announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates after Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis. Biden also dropped out of the event. As a result, the debate was eventually canceled