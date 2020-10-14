Survey has mixed results on how residents would like to continue receiving law enforcement services

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WQOW) - The Town of Lafayette is considering some changes to their law enforcement services, but according to a survey, residents are divided on where those services should come from.

A majority of residents, 46%, said they don't want to see any change from their current services, which have the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol responding to emergency calls.

43% favored contracting with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department for a dedicated patrol. 6% said join police services with the Village of Lake Hallie. And 5% said the town should establish its own law enforcement department.

Town Chairman David Staber said although the board has not decided if there will be a change to quicken response times, contracting a dedicated patrol would come with a big price tag.

"Our levy is capped, and unless we do a levy limit resolution or a vote on it to see if we can exceed that cap, there's no way that we can afford having to pay $50,000 to $100,000 out each year for law enforcement, but at some point, it's going to happen," Staber said.

Staber said he's been the chairman since 1991 and has seen the town grow from 4,000 residents to nearly 6,100 residents.

He added the board will likely discuss the matter again in February when the town's comprehensive plan is complete.