Study: Health systems, govt responses linked to virus tolls

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say a comparison of 21 developed countries during the start of the coronavirus pandemic shows those with early lockdowns and well-prepared national health systems avoided large numbers of additional deaths. Researchers found there were about 206,000 excess deaths across 19 European countries, Australia and New Zeland between mid-February and May 2020. In Spain, the number of deaths was 38% higher than would have been expected without the pandemic, while in England and Wales it was 37% higher. The authors note there are differences in populations, such as age and prevalence of pre-existing conditions. But they argue that government efforts to suppress the transmission of the virus and the ability of national health systems to cope also played a role.