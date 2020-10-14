Springer, Altuve homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — George Springer broke a tie with a two-run homer, José Altuve also went deep and hit an RBI double, and Zack Greinke escaped a bases-loaded jam for the Houston Astros, who beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 to stay alive in the AL Championship Series. With Altuve atoning for his poor defense this series, the Astros finally got their offense going after being pushed to the brink of a sweep. Seeking their third pennant in four seasons, they trail 3-1 going into Game 5 on Thursday afternoon. The Rays remain one win from going to the World Series for the second time in franchise history.