Say goodbye to 60s… here comes the cold

It's been a gloomy day across the area, but we will see chances for showers and perhaps a few storms through the rest of this evening.



Cloud cover will linger into tonight with clearing by Thursday morning. Despite that, it will stay very windy overnight with gusts possibly approaching or exceeding 40 mph.



It will stay windy into Thursday and it will be much colder with highs likely struggling to hit 50. It stays cold through the rest of the upcoming week with highs largely in the 40s.



While it is still possible to see a snowflake or two through Friday, better precipitation chances overall arrive Saturday. There is a possibility we could see some mixing, Especially in northern Wisconsin. There's still time for this forecast to change so be sure to keep watching for updates as the weekend gets closer.