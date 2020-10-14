Ronaldo reportedly returning to Italy to finish confinement

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be heading back to Italy after testing positive for the coronavirus in Portugal. Portuguese and Italian media say the Juventus forward is traveling on an “ambulance plane” from Lisbon to Turin to finish his isolation period. The Portuguese daily Record showed images of the plane it said was used by Ronaldo. Ronaldo had been separated from the rest of the Portugal group after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He was said to be asymptomatic and in good health condition. The 35-year-old Ronaldo tested positive two days before the team’s Nations League match against Sweden in Lisbon.