Restaurant reacts to ever-changing regulations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A judge has blocked Governor Tony Evers' order limiting indoor gatherings to 25 percent capacity, after a lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin Tavern League. While many restaurants are glad they can host more guests again, they're also feeling the whiplash of a revolving door of COVID-19 regulations.

Between closing suddenly in March, to being allowed to reopen just as suddenly in May, and now different rulings on occupancy limits, restaurants have been through a lot this year.



For Northern Taphouse General Manager Gretta Hunt-Lawton, it all comes down to being adaptable in order to keep her head above water.



She added the restaurant industry has always been good at changing and getting creative, but says for some, the changes of 2020 are simply going to be too much to handle.

"For us, it's more counting blessings and that we're able to do things maybe other restaurants aren't able to do," she said. "As a restaurant community, I think it was very challenging because we are definitely going to lose some restaurants out of this. Some restaurants aren't going to be able to make it, and I think for us we're just counting our blessings."

Evers' order has been temporarily blocked until a hearing is held. Wisconsin health services secretary-designee Andrea Palm will appear in court next week to defend the order.