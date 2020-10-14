Post Malone, Kelly Clarkson, BTS set for Billboard Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Post Malone will celebrate his 16 whopping nominations at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with a performance. The hitmaker is one of several acts set to perform during Wednesday night’s awards show. Some of the performances will be live, while others were pre-taped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly Clarkson is hosting the show, where Malone is up for honors including top artist, top male artist, top rap artist and top streaming songs artist. Others set to perform include Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Sia, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Khalid, Brandy, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee, Demi Lovato and SAINt JHN.