Pair of sex offenders moving to rural Fairchild

FAIRCHILD (WQOW) - Two men convicted of sexual assault will be moving into a rural Fairchild home together before the end of the year.

Jeffrey Bonnin, 48, was convicted of a number of sex offenses in the 1990s including 2nd degree sexual assault of a child.

He was released into a home in Eau Claire back in May of 2019. That was only a temporary stay.

He will be moving to a home at E28050 Pond Road in the town of Fairchild immediately.

Joining him there will be Richard Strand, 64. He was ordered by Eau Claire County Court to be released from the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment facility.

He will move to the house by November 6 at the latest.

Strand has been convicted of 1st degree sexual assault on two separate occasions. One of those involved a child.

If you have any questions about either person, you are encouraged to contact Fairchild police.