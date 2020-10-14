Oklahoma judge rules triple killing occurred on tribal land

PURCELL, Okla. (AP) — A death row inmate in Oklahoma is likely to get a new trial in federal court after a district judge determined the victims in the case were tribal citizens and the killings happened on Indian land. McLain County District Judge Leah Edwards issued the ruling Tuesday in the case of 38-year-old Shaun Michael Bosse. Bosse was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2010 killing of Katrina Griffin and her two young children. All three victims were found inside a burning mobile home near Dibble, about 37 miles south of Oklahoma City. The ruling stems from a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision