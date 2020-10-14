North unveils spring football schedule, Menomonie fills open date in October

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - North High School football's alternate football season schedule is set.

The Huskies' seven-game spring slate will begin with a trip to Superior High School in Week 1, though the exact date and time has not be finalized.

Happy to announce our 2021 Spring schedule! #NorthHigh #54703 pic.twitter.com/eYuKTX8kKp — Eau Claire North Football (@ECN_Football) October 15, 2020

North will host four games, including the finale in Week 7 against Memorial.

Chippewa Falls adds Marshfield to schedule

The Chippewa Falls High School football team has added a trip to Marshfield on October 30 to fill a vacancy on its schedule.

The Cardinals will face the Tigers at 7:00 p.m. Chippewa Falls was originally scheduled to play Holmen that night before the Vikings moved to the alternate spring season.