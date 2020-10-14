Mom on trial for deaths of 2 babies says she blacked out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina mother on trial for placing two of her newborns in trash bags and throwing them away about a year apart told investigators she blacked out from the pain of delivering the second child alone. The mothed told police she woke up 15 minutes later and found the boy’s face blue. Alyssa Dayvault did not show up for her trial this week on two counts of homicide by child abuse, but the case continued to move forward Wednesday at the Horry County courthouse with her lawyers putting on a defense. Dayvault faces up to life in prison if convicted.