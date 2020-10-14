Judge blocks Evers’ order limiting size of indoor gatherings

MADISON (WKOW) — A judge has blocked Gov. Evers' order limiting the size of indoor gatherings after a lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

The lawsuit, filed in Sawyer County, says the order amounts to a “defacto closure.”

Plaintiffs include the statewide Tavern League, the Sawyer County Tavern League and the Flambeau Forest Inn in the village of Winter.

The Democratic governor's spokeswoman says the order “is consistent with the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this year.”

The state on Tuesday reported 3,279 confirmed new coronavirus cases, breaking a record set just five days earlier.