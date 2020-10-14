If it’s not attached, hang onto it; strong winds bring cold changes

Strong winds, a few scattered showers, the chance for thunder and a turn in the temperatures. Wednesday may be the last above average day for October.

Scattered drizzle to light rain is moving across Minnesota along a warm front that will bring more widespread rain chances through 10 am. Most of us will stay dry through the afternoon but isolated showers north of highway 8 could become thunderstorms.

There is a level 1, marginal risk, for isolated severe thunderstorm capable of producing low-level severe wind gusts in the green shaded area above.

The tight pressure gradient associated with this passing warm front will lead to strong winds again Wednesday. Wind speed will be from the south during the day ad range from 10 to 25 mph.

Gusts will top out near 40 mph, before winds turn northwest with the cold front overnight. Wind speeds won't slow down until Thursday morning, but they'll stay breezy at 10 to 20 mph through Thursday afternoon.

Those northwest winds will put us into a cold trend that will stick around through the extended forecast. Temperatures will drop into the 30's overnight before only rebounding into the upper 40's Thursday.

The sub-50 trend continues almost everyday and depending on the timing of precipitation, we may see some flakes as soon as Friday.