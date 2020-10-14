Gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse bought and stored in Wisconsin, prosecutor says

(CNN) - The gun allegedly used by Kyle Rittenhouse in the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin to kill two men during a protest in August was purchased and stored in Wisconsin, according to a press release by the Lake County, Illinois State Attorney's Office.

The release says that the Antioch Police Department conducted an extensive investigation and concluded that there is "no evidence the gun was ever physically possessed" in Illionois. The Lake County SAO would not confirm to CNN the status of any charges against the 17-year old in the state.

Rittenhouse's attorney, Mark Racine told CNN in an email that Rittenhouse's father lives in Kenosha.

"He has strong ties to the community and the state has no evidence of any militia involvement on the part of Kyle," Racine said in an email.

The news release does not reveal who is believed to have bought or owned the gun before the shooting. Antioch Police and Kenosha Police have not responded to CNN's request for additional information.

Rittenhouse is facing multiple homicide charges after two people were killed and a third was seriously injured during a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha on August 25, as CNN previously reported. He was arrested in his home state of Illinois a day later.

He remains in a juvenile detention center in Lake County where he is being held without bond, according to the release. As CNN previously reported, Rittenhouse's extradition hearing is scheduled for October 30.

By CNN's Brad Parks & Kay Jones