Getting Bateman back could be game-changer for Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After the Big Ten ultimately consented to playing this fall, Minnesota got a big boost when star Rashod Bateman opted back in. The conference receiver of the year in 2019 initially ruled himself out to prepare for the NFL and preserve his health during the pandemic. Bateman contracted COVID-19 during the summer. Now satisfied with the Big Ten’s enhanced safety and testing measures, Bateman gives the 24th-ranked Gophers a game-changing presence. Quarterback Tanner Morgan returns after leading the conference in passing yards per game. Mike Sanford is the new offensive coordinator. Minnesota opens the season Oct. 24 against 19th-ranked Michigan.