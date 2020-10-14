Eau Claire County Board Chair discusses future vote on health ordinance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Next week, the highly contested Eau Claire County health ordinance will go before the county board, but whether it will be adopted is anybody's guess, especially after the item at hand was postponed by city council Tuesday.

During Tuesday night's city council meeting, several council members expressed concerns the ordinance might politicize public health.

County Board Chair Nick Smiar said he's had numerous phone calls, emails, and in-person encounters with constituents, and a majority of those concerned county residents said they're against the proposed ordinance.

Smiar said the board will take the city council's postponement into consideration, but he cannot predict how board members will vote.

"One would be to pass the ordinance and if the county board passes the ordinance, since the city of Eau Claire is in the county, it would apply in the city of Eau Claire. The second option would be to amend the ordinance and then pass it," Smiar said.

Smiar said the third possibility would be to postpone the decision like the city council did.

County Board Member Carl Anton represents District 5, which includes the city of Augusta. He said the city of Eau Claire's decision will influence how he personally votes.

"City Council represents a large number of people. It's the largest gathering of folks in the county and they have to be supporting as well as the county and the chamber and other organizations or this won't work so it does [influence my vote] and it's my job to represent the people," Anton said.

Smiar said the he also heard there is a petition circulating with more than 1,000 signatures from people opposing the health ordinance, but says he has not received a formal submission.