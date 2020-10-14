Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office investigating missing persons case, possible homicide

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is assisting an agency outside of western Wisconsin on a missing persons case, that could be a homicide investigation.

According to Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, authorities responded to an area south of 29 Pines on County Highway T in Chippewa County where a body was found. The Sheriff told News 18 that there is a person of interest, but nobody is in custody at this time.

Sheriff Kowalczyk assures the public is not in any danger.

The investigation is ongoing.