 Skip to Content

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office investigating missing persons case, possible homicide

New
8:05 pm Local NewsTop Stories

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is assisting an agency outside of western Wisconsin on a missing persons case, that could be a homicide investigation.

According to Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, authorities responded to an area south of 29 Pines on County Highway T in Chippewa County where a body was found. The Sheriff told News 18 that there is a person of interest, but nobody is in custody at this time.

Sheriff Kowalczyk assures the public is not in any danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

Shannon Hoyt

Shannon Hoyt started out as an intern in August 2017, moving to a full-time multi-media journalist and weekend anchor before becoming Daybreak anchor and now our 6 and 10 p.m. co-anchor.

Related Articles

Skip to content