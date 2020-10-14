Barrett deflects senators’ questions on climate change

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett refused to say whether she accepts the science of climate change, calling it a “very contentious matter of public policy.” Barrett made the comment Wednesday under questioning from Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Democrats’ vice presidential nominee. Barrett also tolds lawmakers she isn’t a scientist and has no “firm views” on global warming. Scientists say manmade climate change is an established fact and increasingly an urgent threat. Environmental groups say Trump administration rollbacks of efforts to slow climate change may wind up before the Supreme Court.