Asian shares track Wall Street decline on pandemic jitters

Stocks are mostly lower in Asia after pandemic concerns snapped a four-day winning streak on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 erased early losses, edging 0.1% higher, but other benchmarks declined across the region on Wednesday. Overnight, the S&P 500 index fell 0.6%. Coronavirus counts are rising at a worrying pace in many countries. On Tuesday, a possible safety issue led officials to pause a COVID-19 antibody therapy being developed by Eli Lilly. Johnson & Johnson had to temporarily pause its own study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. While earnings reports have so far been better than expected, uncertainty about the prospects for more stimulus for the economy from Washington is also clouding sentiment.