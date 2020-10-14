Anchorage mayor resigns after acknowledging relationship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has submitted his resignation, a day after acknowledging he had an inappropriate relationship with a television anchorwoman. Berkowitz’s chief of staff announced Berkowitz’s resignation Tuesday night at the Anchorage Assembly meeting. Berkowitz did not attend. Berkowitz said it was unacceptable personal conduct that compromised his ability to perform his duties as mayor. Berkowitz’s resignation came four days after the anchor for a combined Fox/ABC station posted a story on Facebook saying Berkowitz posted nude photos of himself to a website and she would air the story later that night.Maria Athens was later arrested after authorities say she got into a physical altercation with her station manager.