$25K in funding cut from domestic violence shelter

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Differing opinions on a social justice movement has led to a major cut in funding for Barron County's main domestic violence shelter.

Embrace, a non-profit group, serves four counties in western Wisconsin: Rusk, Washburn, Barron and Price.

Since 1980, the non-profit has provided community outreach, preventative education, 24/7 crisis support and safe shelter to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

Recently, Embrace posted an "anti-racism statement" to its website supporting Black Lives Matter and saying in part, "racism, police violence, sexual violence and domestic violence all have the same root causes, and they interact and compound on each other both in society and within the survivors we serve."

"Our anti-racism statement and our support of Black Lives Matter is not a criticism of our local law enforcement agencies," said Embrace Executive Director Katie Bement.

Shortly after the statement was posted, Embrace was notified it had been cut from the 2021 Barron County budget, meaning the support service will be without an additional $25,000 in funding.

"We're really concerned that calling 911 will not result in the same support and evidence-based safety and homicide measures that existed before this decision," Bement said. "The departments that have changed their protocols with us are now providing a reduced quality of services than before."

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the intention of funding Embrace was to have a neutral service in place; something he believes is not possible when the non-profit is taking this stance on the Black Lives Matter movement.

"They were supporting an anti-law enforcement movement, they were making anti-law enforcement comments and we wanted them to create a neutral environment at Embrace, that's why we brought Embrace in, a year-and-a-half ago about," Fitzgerald said. "So, that's what we needed them to be, neutral. If one victim is offended by a sign or statement, that's one victim too many that they're not reaching and serving."

This does not mean support services have come to an end, but rather, domestic violence and sexual assault survivors will still be directed to Embrace, just without the county funding the non-profit.

"All of the victims are still being served by Embrace, we're just not supporting them from a law enforcement standpoint or from a county standpoint, but again, all victim services are continuing just like they were prior to this," Fitzgerald said.

Bement said Washburn County law enforcement has also severed all ties with Embrace.

"We're very concerned about the impact these changes will have on our survivors that we serve," Bement said. "Embrace is the only domestic and sexual violence service provider in the rural counties, so no one else offers the confidential, the 24/7 advocacy services in our area. Law enforcement refusing to work with us is giving survivors a dead end."

Embrace officials said they hope to be able to come together with Barron County's Board of Supervisors to find common ground and continue working together to support survivors.

To see the full anti-racism statement from Embrace, click here.