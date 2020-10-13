You Ask, We Answer: Why doesn’t Eau Claire have a mayor?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A viewer has asked WQOW why Eau Claire has an unelected city manager instead of an elected mayor. To answer their question, News 18 spoke with city attorney Steve Nick about why that is, especially given the size of Eau Claire's population.

He said it has to do with having a merit-based, appointed official handle the day-to-day city operations, while making sure politics don't complicate that management.

"To avoid some of the corruption issues that don't necessarily go along with elected officials, but over the course of our country's history, have been an issue in the government, particularly in mayoral forms," Nick said.

Nick added the city has had a city manager form of government in place since 1949.

The current, and eleventh, city manager, Dale Peters, is in the process of retiring. His final day is on Oct. 21. The city council is currently working to replace him.

