Woman arrested in major drug bust in Dunn County

8:58 pm
MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A nearly year-long drug investigation in Dunn County ended in a major bust this week.

Cassandra Davis-Suchla of rural Menomonie was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday.
The Dunn County K9 led investigators to nearly a pound of methamphetamine worth tens of thousands of dollars. They also found Oxycodone, Suboxone, a handgun, and counterfeit money.

She is now facing seven felony charges, including possessing drugs with intent to sell them. She will return to court October 20.

