Wisconsin has a record 34 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, 9th EC County resident dies

MADISON (WQOW) - It was a record day for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; both in terms of deaths and new positive tests.

There were 34 new deaths reported on Tuesday, the single-highest total in a day thus far. The previous record was 27 deaths in a single day.

The state also topped 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for just the second time. Tuesday, there were 3,279 new positive tests. The previous high was 3,132.

The most recent testing data showed a decrease in testing. The 19,190 tests run on the most recent day counted (Monday) was the fewest since September 21.

As for local data, Eau Claire County has 2,454 positive cases (+54 from Monday), Chippewa County has 859 positive case (+30 from Monday) and Dunn County has 793 positive cases (+6 from Monday).

A ninth Eau Claire County resident has died from COVID-19, according to DHS data. News 18 has reached out to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to find out if the person had underlying health conditions.

Chippewa County remains at one death which was reported on Monday. Dunn County also has one death. It was reported on September 30.