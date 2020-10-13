Voting options for the general election in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Voter registration deadlines are fast approaching, but city officials are reminding everyone that you can still get signed up to cast your ballot on November 3.

Wednesday, October 14 is the deadline to register to vote online, and all registration by mail should be postmarked by Wednesday as well. However voters can still register at their municipal clerk's office until October 30, or at the polls on Election Day.

Registration for absentee ballots is available until October 29, and the City of Eau Claire is offering early in-person drive-thru voting starting October 20 to give voters a variety of options.

"Our goal is to make sure that voters are able to vote," said Carrie Riepl, city clerk for the City of Eau Claire. "Whether they can't go to the polls on Election Day, whether they don't want to go to the polls on Election Day, that's why we have the absentee, but we also have poll sites for those that do want to do it in person."

Riepl recommends registering to vote before Election Day to speed up the process for both voters and election officials.