Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
High school volleyball
Alma Center Lincoln 1, Eleva-Strum 3
Spring Valley 1, Mondovi 3
Stanley Boyd 3, Greenwood 0
Regis 3, Gilman 0
New Auburn 0, Cornell 3
Fall Creek 3, Colby 0
Cadott 3, Owen-Withee 0
McDonell 3, Columbus Catholic 0
Altoona 3, Neillsville 0
Cameron 0, Barron 3
Elk Mound 3, Durand 0
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
High School Girls Golf -- State Tournament
Division 2 Individual
Lauren Haen, Xavier 125
Ava Salay, Prescott 126
Sophia Lawler, The Prairie School 128
Ashley Stanislawski, Catholic Memorial 128
Sally Vangsness, St. Croix Central 132
Division 2 Team
Prescott 560
The Prairie School 579
Edgewood 580
St. Croix Central 592
Freedom 628
High School Boys Soccer
Rice Lake 3, Menomonie 1