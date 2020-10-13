TSA stops man with loaded gun at Appleton Airport

APPLETON, Wis. (WQOW) - A man with a loaded .380 handgun was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers on Monday at the Appleton International Airport.

At about 2 p.m., a TSA officer detected the gun in the local man’s carry-on bag. TSA officials alerted the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department, and a deputy responded, confiscated the weapon and escorted the man away from the checkpoint.

“Our TSA officers remain vigilant during this pandemic and firearms like this can cause unnecessary delays and possibly missed flights,” said Wisconsin’s TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay. “Unfortunately there is an increase in firearms being found at the airport security checkpoints and passengers are reminded to double check their belongings prior to arrival.”

According to TSA, the first offense for carrying a loaded hangun into a checkpoint is $4,100. It can go as high as $13,669 depending on circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, they are still not permitted to take a firearm into the passenger section of the airplane.