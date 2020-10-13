The winter coats may be coming out of the closet soon

The streak still rolls on with 8 days in a row of above average high temperatures. We'll aim for 10 days in a row, before we try to match that streak by counting the number of below average high temperatures in a row.

Tuesday morning starts with a few slim chances for isolated showers. A short wave centered over Minnesota will push through Wisconsin by midday. High temperatures will eventually climb into the low 60's.

It'll be cloudy until the afternoon until the system passes. Strong winds will be from the west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts will top out above 30+ mph Tuesday afternoon. Winds will stay breezy though Friday as multiple short-wave systems pass through.

The next chance for widespread rainfall will be early Wednesday morning. Our next wave will move through northern Minnesota Tuesday evening before turning southeast.

This will bring rain chances early Wednesday. Well get a break through midday before more showers return in the mid-afternoon. It'll hold off again into the evening before a few isolated showers return overnight through early Thursday morning. New rainfall amounts will be less than 0.1''.

By midday Thursday we'll be free from rain, but cold air starts filtering in from the northwest. We'll see high temperatures get stuck in the 40's for the foreseeable future. Lows will get into the 20's most nights and we may see our first shot at flakes by Friday morning.