Sudan’s premier sacks provincial governor after protests

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s prime minister has sacked the governor of the eastern province of Kassala less than three months after his appointment. The sacking comes after some sporadic protests over his appointment, mainly on tribal grounds. The governor was appointed in July when the prime minister named civilian governors for the country’s 18 provinces. The move was seen at the time as a key step forward in Sudan’s transition to democracy. But the protesters barred the newly appointed governor from entering Kassala so he stayed in the capital, Khartoum. Sudan is ruled by a military-civilian government since the overthrow of former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.