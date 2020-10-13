South Dakota AG had no alcohol in system day after crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Officials in South Dakota say state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had no alcohol in his bloodstream when he was tested the day after his car struck and killed a pedestrian. Ravnsborg initially told a county sheriff that he thought he struck a deer the night of Sept. 12 on U.S. Highway 14 near Highmore in central South Dakota. He said it was only the next morning, when he had returned to the scene, when he found he had struck a man. The family of the man killed, 55-year-old Joseph Boever, has questioned Ravnsborg’s account. State officials on Tuesday offered just a few of their investigative findings so far and said the inquiry could take several more weeks.