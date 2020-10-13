Previously-homeless sex offender now has a home in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who was released from custody back in September didn't have a place to live. He was arrested again and since released into a Chippewa Falls neighborhood.

Donald Newell, 74, was convicted of 10 counts of 2nd degree sexual assault back in 2008.

He was released from prison on September 29. Then, he failed to comply with the conditions of his release and was arrested again.

On October 12, he was released from custody again.

He is living at 125 Beaver Street in Chippewa Falls. That is just a couple of blocks from the Chippewa Falls Senior Center.

Conditions of his release include; no contact with his victims, no drugs, no unsupervised contact with minors and he is not allowed on school, park or day care property.